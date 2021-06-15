21 Republicans Vote Against Bill to Award Gold Medals to Police for January 6 Response
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a resolution to award Congressional Gold Medals to U.S. Capitol Police officers for their actions on January 6th.
21 Republicans, however, voted against it.
406-21: House passed legislation by Speaker Pelosi to award four congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
All 21 voting No were Republicans. pic.twitter.com/We1tix1mCf
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) June 15, 2021
Those 21 Republicans included Lauren Boebert, Thomas Massie, Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs, Louie Gohmert, Matt Gaetz, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.
House passed updated bill awarding Gold Medal to Cap Police & DC Police, 406-21.
Rs opposed to honoring 1/6 bravery:
Cloud
Boebert
Harris
Rose (TN)
Massie
Good
Gohmert
Moore (AL)
Norman
Rosendale
Greene
Roy
Biggs
Gosar
Davidson
Perry
Gaetz
Steube
Clyde
Hice
Miller (IL) https://t.co/H10bVIAW2Q
— Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) June 15, 2021
Greene and Massie both said they objected to the wording and the reference to the violent storming of the Capitol as an “insurrection,” per Politico.
“I think it was a mob, but I don’t think it was an insurrection,” Massie said.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com