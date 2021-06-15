21 Republicans Vote Against Bill to Award Gold Medals to Police for January 6 Response

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a resolution to award Congressional Gold Medals to U.S. Capitol Police officers for their actions on January 6th.

21 Republicans, however, voted against it.

406-21: House passed legislation by Speaker Pelosi to award four congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. All 21 voting No were Republicans.

Those 21 Republicans included Lauren Boebert, Thomas Massie, Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs, Louie Gohmert, Matt Gaetz, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

House passed updated bill awarding Gold Medal to Cap Police & DC Police, 406-21.

Rs opposed to honoring 1/6 bravery:

Cloud

Boebert

Harris

Rose (TN)

Massie

Good

Gohmert

Moore (AL)

Norman

Rosendale

Greene

Roy

Biggs

Gosar

Davidson

Perry

Gaetz

Steube

Clyde

Hice

Miller (IL)

Greene and Massie both said they objected to the wording and the reference to the violent storming of the Capitol as an “insurrection,” per Politico.

“I think it was a mob, but I don’t think it was an insurrection,” Massie said.

