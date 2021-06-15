comScore 21 Republicans Vote Against Bill Giving Gold Medals to Police for 1/6 Response

21 Republicans Vote Against Bill to Award Gold Medals to Police for January 6 Response

By Josh FeldmanJun 15th, 2021, 6:59 pm
 
Dozens of pro-Trump supporters storm an entrance to the US Capitol

Photo credit: Brendan Smialowski, AFP via Getty Images.

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a resolution to award Congressional Gold Medals to U.S. Capitol Police officers for their actions on January 6th.

21 Republicans, however, voted against it.

Those 21 Republicans included Lauren Boebert, Thomas Massie, Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs, Louie Gohmert, Matt Gaetz, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene and Massie both said they objected to the wording and the reference to the violent storming of the Capitol as an “insurrection,” per Politico.

“I think it was a mob, but I don’t think it was an insurrection,” Massie said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: