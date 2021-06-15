GOP Senator One-Ups Mitch McConnell, Says He Wants to Make Biden a ‘One-Half-Term President’

In 2010, Sen. Mitch McConnell famously said that Republicans’ “top political priority” was to make Barack Obama a one-term president, which is actually more terms than another senator would like to give President Joe Biden.

Speaking at a breakfast held by the conservative Ripon Society think tank in Washington D.C., Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) made some interesting remarks about what he’d like his party to achieve in the 2022 midterm elections. On Tuesday, the organization posted the video from the event, which was held on Thursday.

In response to a question about the GOP’s election prospects in 2022 and beyond, Barrasso replied,

I’m looking forward to a very successful 2022. You know, Mitch McConnell’s come under a lot of criticism for saying he wanted–at one point he said he wanted to make sure that Barack Obama was a one-term president. I want to make Joe Biden a one-half-term president. And I want to do that by making sure they no longer have House, Senate, White House. Joe Biden will never veto a bill. He’ll go down in history as this president who has never vetoed a bill because he will sign whatever Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi put on his desk. Period. He’s not gonna get anything he doesn’t agree to, to sign. He’s just along for the ride right now, and they’re running the show. And the party is being driven further and further to the left.

Barrasso didn’t elaborate on what he meant by making Biden a “one-half-term” president. Presumably, he meant that by retaking Congress, Republicans could stop Biden’s legislative agenda cold. If Republicans wanted to literally make Biden a half-term president and remove him from office, they would need landslide victories in 2022.

Watch above via the Ripon Society’s YouTube channel.

