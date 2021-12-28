5 Dead in Denver Shooting ‘Spree’ Including Suspected Gunman, Officer Hospitalized

A gunman in Denver killed four people and injured several others, including a police officer, on Monday night. The suspected shooter later died in a shootout in Lakewood, which is roughly eight miles west of downtown Denver.

“There are four significant locations where gunfire took place in the city and county of Denver,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said Monday night at a news conference, adding, “We believe the individual, after disabling the police car, fled into Lakewood.”

Lakewood Police reportedly found the suspect’s car, prompting the suspect to shoot at the officers. The police returned fire but the suspect fled on foot to a Hyatt hotel. Prior to reaching the hotel, the suspect reportedly ran to a nearby shopping area as well as another business.

He is believed to have shot and injured a clerk in addition to wounding a Lakewood police officer after leaving the hotel. The officer was later hospitalized.

Pazen further revealed that the shootings began just after 5 p.m., when two women were killed and a man injured.

Lakewood Police spokesman John Romero additionally noted during a news conference that Denver police got a call of shots fired at a business just before 6 p.m. Romero also shared that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Romero, the suspect was later shot in Lakewood and pronounced dead at the scene, yet it is unclear if police officers had shot him.

“This is the holiday season. To have this type of spree take place is not normal for our community,” Pazen said of the shooting.

The Denver shooting is one of more than 675 mass shootings in the United States this year that has left four or more people dead or injured, according to Gun Violence Archive.

