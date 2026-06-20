Here’s The ‘Banned’ Trump Interview Sparking International Brawl — And The Bombshell Hit-Back

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President Donald Trump sparked an international feud with a claim he made during a strange foreign interview, which drew a fiery rejoinder that lost little in translation.

The president attended the 52nd Group of 7 (G7) Summit at Evian-le-Bains in France this week, participating in multilateral meetings that have prompted many photo ops. But one photo op that nobody saw has led to a bitter brawl between world leaders.

It all started when Trump accused Italian Prime ​Minister Giorgia Meloni of “begging” for a photo during the summit. But here’s where it gets weird — or weirder.

The president made his comments during an interview with Italian broadcaster LA7’s White House correspondent Daniele Compatangelo — who says that Trump “banned” the outlet from airing the audio.

According to the reporter, it was the “precise directives of the staff of the U.S. president” that “the calls are not disseminated with original audio but simply transcribed.”

Instead, they presented the recording with the questions and transcriptions of the responses.

During the phone call, Trump brought up Meloni during a discussion of Ukraine:

Trump: I’m not involved with it. We just want to have peace. How is your Prime Minister doing? How is she doing? Compatangelo: Well, she just met you at the G7. What do you make of it? What do you make of the conversation that you had sitting on the little couch? Trump: What did she say when she met me? Compatangelo: I guess she was happy to meeting you and to have a friend like you? Trump: Probably she is happy that I talked to her! I didn’t have to talk to her! Compatangelo: tell me about the meeting? Trump: I don’t know what to say! She begged me for a picture! She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn’t have done it, but I felt sorry for her!

The claim from Trump prompted a scathing response from Meloni that was released in Italian and with an LA7 English dub:

Certain things deserve an immediate response. Donald Trump’s statements are completely fabricated / made up. I am frankly stunned / appalled. I don’t know why the president of the United States behaves this way toward his own allies. It’s not the first time this has happened, after all. I can only say it’s a shame he doesn’t show the same determination / resolve toward the enemies of the West, toward the enemies of the United States — toward leaders with whom he, on the other hand, is much more accommodating. But there is one thing he must remember: Italy and I do not / never beg.

Watch above via LA7 and Giorgia Meloni.

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