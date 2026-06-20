CNN’s Jake Tapper and others piled on President Donald Trump’s Department of Defense over a “NO MERCY” post on X that was hit with a brutal community note from the platform.

In a post this week, Trump’s Department of Defense, which his administration refers to as the Department of War, put out a tweet with an image of a U.S. soldier and the message: “GIVE THE ENEMY NIGHTMARES.”

“NO HESITATION. NO MERCY. OVERWHELMING LETHALITY,” the post read.

NO HESITATION. NO MERCY. OVERWHELMING LETHALITY. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/B5mk4yQmbx — Department of War CTO (@DoWCTO) June 17, 2026

The message was posted amid Trump’s 14-point agreement with Iran that would see a ceasefire put in place, sanctions being lifted, and more. Trump and others have insisted the deal will lead to larger talks and prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, but it’s received bipartisan backlash.

The deal has also faced major questions from critics and experts as Israel has continued strikes in Lebanon against the Iran-backed Hezbollah. Lebanon would be part of the deal’s ceasefire and Iran announced on Saturday they had closed the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through, despite U.S. Central Command insisting the Strait is open.

Vice President JD Vance confirmed on Fox News that White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Switzerland for continued talks with Iran. This follows his postponing a Friday trip to Switzerland after Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

The Department of Defense’s tweet was hit with a stinging community note from X that read: “They gave the enemy $300 billion instead.”

The $300 billion refers to a part of the Iran deal that sets up a reconstruction investment fund for Iran. Critics have questioned where exactly this money will come from and wisdom of giving revenue to the country’s current regime.

“Community note is interesting,” Tapper noted.

Community note is interesting https://t.co/6nij81jqJt — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) June 18, 2026

Others called it an all-timer community note and mocked the DoD.

The fucking community note 😭 https://t.co/HG3wi1sqn2 — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) June 18, 2026

Community notes for the absolute win. https://t.co/ao3wDoR9ti — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 18, 2026

Bud you can’t keep posting like this after losing the goated unwoke FAFO war https://t.co/0Ov1cIPfwp — Séamus Malekafzali (@Seamus_Malek) June 18, 2026

Haha the community note! They’re getting bodied in the comments too. https://t.co/yABNi2XN4J — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) June 18, 2026

Brutal community note https://t.co/sYaivLaqIy — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) June 19, 2026

Note: the army, in fact, did not give the enemy nightmares https://t.co/WFNWzfGHBw — Sami Gold (@souljagoyteller) June 18, 2026

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