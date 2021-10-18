‘A Genuine American Hero’: The Death of Colin Powell Sets Off Massive Bipartisan Tribute

By Joe DePaolo
 
World Leaders Pay Tribute to Colin Powell

Tributes are pouring in from members of Congress, journalists, and others following the death of Colin Powell.

Powell, who — despite being fully vaccinated — died from Covid-19 Monday at the age of 84, was lauded Monday morning as a trailblazer, and a towering figure in American life. He served as Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs under former President George W. Bush. He was the first African American to hold those positions.

In a statement, the former President honored Powell, who he lauded as “a family man and a friend.”

Until recently, Powell was a member of the Republican party. However, he was a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, and spoke at the 2020 DNC on behalf of President Joe Biden. Following the Capitol riot, Powell told CNN “I can no longer call myself a Republican.”

But Congressional Republicans, Democrats, and other public servants came together Monday morning to mourn the loss of the former Secretary of State:

