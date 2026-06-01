MAGA’s Dave Rubin Stumbles When Repeatedly Asked to Name Just One ‘Metric’ Trump’s Made ‘Better’ Since Taking Office

MAGA commentator Dave Rubin stumbled as he tried to identify a single measurable economic improvement under President Donald Trump as a progressive debater repeatedly challenged him for data.

The grilling took place during a Surrounded debate hosted by Jubilee Media and released Sunday, pitching Rubin, a prominent Trump supporter and conservative influencer, against 20 “far-left Democrats” who took turns arguing politics with him.

Halfway through the event, a new debater sat down in the chair and immediately asked Rubin: “What is one main metric that Donald Trump has made better off since he got in office?”

The questioner even suggested examples, such as “GDP, unemployment, inflation, et cetera.”

Rather than citing an economic indicator or policy outcome, Rubin pivoted to discussing Trump’s signature domestic legislation.

“All right now, first off, the Big Beautiful Bill was just passed last year — it’s kicking in now, right?” Rubin replied. “It’s kicking in now, so we are see… we’re going to now see results of that. Like, even the tariffs, so let’s do tariffs – are you for or against tariffs?”

“I’m against the universal tariffs,” the debater responded before returning to his question: “So what’s the main metric that he made better off?”

“What?” Rubin asked.

“What’s the main metric that he made better off? GDP, unemployment, inflation, do you have any idea?” the progressive asked again.

“Listen,” Rubin began, prompting laughter from the room.

“I don’t think you do,” his opponent said, smiling.

Rubin then pivoted to the attack, asserting his opponent must believe “things economically were better under [former President] Joe Biden at the end of his administration.”

“Absolutely,” the debater said.

Rubin then pressed him for examples, but his opponent was all too happy to provide them: “GDP growth was better off. Real median wage growth is better off. Inflation was better off at the end of his administration. Unemployment was better off at the end of his administration.”

“We had the worst year of job growth in the past four years, just this last year under Trump’s administration,” he continued. “The inflation 3.8% year-over-year since Trump got in office. We’re seeing all of those economic indicators become worse off.”

“Can you tell me anything that he’s done to make it better off? You say it’s broken for Democrats. It sounds like it’s broken right now under Trump,” he concluded, asking his question again.

“Have you looked at the stock market?” Rubin tried.

“It’s worse off in terms of the growth in 2025 as compared to 2024. If you look at Dow Jones and S&P 500,” the reply came.

“They’re both up quite a bit right now,” Rubin contested.

“But lower growth rate,” his opponent responded.

“You know, things don’t happen overnight,” the conservative said, which was met with another round of laughter from participants.

Watch above via YouTube.

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