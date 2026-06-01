‘Wipeout!’ Mark Halperin Reports Republicans Are Going ‘Bonkers’ Watching Trump ‘Screw’ Up the Midterms

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Mark Halperin reported that President Donald Trump is driving his fellow Republicans “bonkers” by setting them up for a midterm “wipeout” during a recent edition of his 2WAY show.

“If you’re cheering for the Republicans in the midterms, I’m telling you that if you don’t talk to Republican strategists with polling data, you have your head in the sand if you think this is going to go well on the current trajectory related to the war, related to all the things the president focused on: putting his picture on money, building things named after him, lots of buck-raking by him and his family. All of these things are driving Republican strategists and candidates on the ballot bonkers because right now this is setting up to be a wipeout for the Democratic Party,” declared Halperin. “It could change, it could change, but currently it’s setting up a wipeout. And that’s not a partisan view or a media exaggeration; it is based on the polling of Republicans in lots of these states. And you may see states you’re not expecting at all to go toward Democrat have Democratic wins. Democrats could, I say could, pick up eight seats in the Senate. They could net eight seats, that’d be incredible.”

“Kevin, what are Democrats doing to try to make this a possibility? Or are they just sitting back and watching Donald Trump screw it up?” Halperin asked Kevin Walling at the end of his monologue.

Walling cautioned Halperin not to discount Democrats’ “ability to screw it up ourselves,” and cautioned them to stay focused.

“Democrats singularly have to keep it a referendum on Donald Trump,” he argued. “Talk about the corruption. Talk about the fact that the economy is not working for most Americans, while at the same time, Republicans are focused on things that don’t matter to the American people. If we make it a choice election, if we’re, you know, if we continue to defend God as being non-binary, we will lose this election.”

Watch above via 2WAY on YouTube.

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