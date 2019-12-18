Adam Schiff Says Impeachment is Urgent Because Trump is Still Trying to Cheat in 2020 Election

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff warned that impeachment is urgent because President Donald Trump is still trying to “essentially cheat in the next election.”

On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, co-host Mika Brzezinski asked Schiff “Is there a strategy to focus this and make it timely, in part because of the president’s very dramatic reaction to the facts being put out before him?”

“I would say the timing is driven more than by the fact that the plot continues,” Schiff said, adding that “we’ve had a lot of discussions, should we wait, try to bring in more witnesses, it’s taken us eight months to get, to go from subpoena to a first court decision in Don McGahn.”

“And given that the president has made clear that he’s not going to stop seeking foreign intervention in our election,” he continued, “he’s out on the White House lawn saying that if we’re being honest there’s a simple answer, I want Ukraine to do this investigation, his lawyer even this week was in Ukraine seeking to dig up the same kind of dirt, so the timing is really driven by the urgency, and that is…”

“A national security issue,” Brzezinski interjected.

“Yes, a national security issue, an issue of our election integrity, if the president is seeking still to essentially cheat in the next election, that is not a remedy for his misconduct, the remedy is impeachment, and that’s why we’ve moved forward and we’ve done so methodically, but nonetheless with a sense of urgency,” Schiff said.

Schiff also responded to Trump’s references to him contained in an unhinged letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, telling Willie Geist “That’s probably the nicest thing he’s had to say to me in quite some time.”

“You know, this president does nothing but project onto others his own lack of morality,” Schiff said. “This is someone who mocks others constantly but can’t stand to be mocked himself. Look the call record speaks for itself and it’s damning. He doesn’t want to defend it, he can’t defend it, he doesn’t want to explain why he held up $400 million in military aid to coerce and ally at war with Russia into doing his election dirty work. He’d rather attack me.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

