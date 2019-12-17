CNN’s Jake Tapper GUTS Wild Trump Missive: ‘Almost a Letter Like Kim Jong-Un Wrote’

CNN anchor and Most Influential List Inclusion Jake Tapper offered a devastating critique of President Donald Trump’s letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, comparing it to the sort of correspondence that might be written by North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

On Tuesday, Trump sent a strongly-worded letter to Pelosi lashing out about his impending impeachment, and on Tuesday afternoon’s edition of CNN’s The Lead, Tapper led a panel discussion of the missive.

Reporter Nia-Malika Henderson suggested that Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans encouraged Trump to “put all of your feelings, almost like a diary entry” into the letter.

“Burn book,” former Obama senior official Jen Psaki chimed in.

“Yeah your burn book, and as many words as possible, you sit here you dictate it, get your exclamation points in, and that’s what was so striking to me about this,” Henderson continued. “Like, he really can’t stand a. being impeached, even as he says this is helping me, he hates this, and he also can’t stand Nancy Pelosi, talking about her not believing that she’s actually praying for him, talking about this idea that she is going about this in a solemn way.”

She read some more of the letter, and said Trump essentially is saying that Pelosi “hates me.”

Henderson and Tapper then took turns reading passages from the letter, and Tapper remarked, “Honestly this is almost like a letter that Kim Jong Un wrote, like I mean in terms of the hyperbole, really really strong.”

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

