Normally on quieter days for the president, the White House public schedule reads, “The President has no public events scheduled.”

But the schedule has something new on it for President Donald Trump’s Christmas Eve plans, a day after he left Washington D.C. with the covid stimulus bill up in the air.

On Tuesday night, after Congress negotiated a stimulus that was criticized by lawmakers on both sides (particularly on the direct payments only being $600), the president went ahead and railed against the bill, calling for the payments to be increased to $2000.

On Wednesday afternoon, he vetoed the NDAA (citing in part his gripes about Twitter/Section 230 and his opposition to renaming bases named for Confederate generals) before leaving the White House for Mar-a-Lago.

And with a lot of press attention on Trump leaving Washington for the holidays, the White House public schedule posted Wednesday night featured this:

“As the Holiday season approaches, President Trump will continue to work tirelessly for the American People. His schedule includes many meetings and calls.”

Yes, really.

As Trump arrives at Mar-a-Lago for the holidays, his daily guidance for tomorrow includes this unusual note. pic.twitter.com/niRABHuGbK — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) December 24, 2020

