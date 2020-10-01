Online marketplaces Amazon and eBay announced on Thursday that they would be blocking all sales of merchandise from the Proud Boys hate group quoting Donald Trump at the first presidential debate.

According to CNET, the two massive online retailers started removing any listings of “stand back and stand by” line that Trump uttered instead of condemning the white nationalist group when pressed by both Democratic challenger Joe Biden and Fox News moderator Chris Wallace. The far right group had begun selling T-shirts and other branded gear online touting the president’s remarks just hours after Trump’s comments on Tuesday.

“We take a hard line against any listing attempting to spread hate and discrimination,” an eBay spokesperson said in a statement to CNET.

