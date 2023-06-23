Anti-Vaccine Conspiracy Theorist Claims Titan Sub Disaster is Ploy To Prevent People From Learning Truth About Titanic

Conspiracy theorist and podcaster Stew Peters made the wild claim the Titan sub disaster may have been an elaborate ploy to prevent people from seeing the Titanic shipwreck.

Peter, whose anti-vaccine views have made headlines in recent weeks, shared his views on the Thursday edition of his show. A clip began circulating on Twitter via Eric Hananoki.

Debris from the Titan submersible was found on Thursday after they lost communication earlier in the week.

“Chances are by this point, all of the people on that submarine that sank trying to reach the Titanic are dead from running out of oxygen, if not from having the entire sub implode like an aluminum can,” Peters said, having filmed the episode before the news broke.

“At least that’s the story that literally every news outlet is running with. But you know our policy, if the entire media is in alignment on something, then there’s probably something hidden,” Peters said.

He suggested something far more sinister was afoot.

“What if all of this is actually a ploy to keep people from visiting the Titanic wreckage? But if that’s the goal, why? Maybe because if people explore the Titanic too much, they would discover that it wasn’t an iceberg that sank the Titanic,” Peters said.

Peters dived into various conspiracy theories surrounding the 1912 sinking.

“There’s a lot of alternative theories about how that sinking occurred, that it was intentionally sunk as part of an elaborate insurance scam, and even that it was sunk by newly created Federal Reserve,” Peters theorized.

Peters is no stranger to conspiracy and was recently compared to Alex Jones in a recent profile by the BBC. He’s known for spreading anti-vaccine information and has recently released a documentary called Died Suddenly baselessly claiming that people are dying of the Covid vaccine.

Watch The Stew Peters Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com