Lindsey Graham Says He Thinks the ‘Liberation’ of Cuba Is ‘Close at Hand’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) declared that he believes the “liberation” of Cuba is “close at hand” in an ominous social media post on Friday as he continued to cheerlead President Donald Trump’s threats against the island’s communist regime.

“Cuba Libre!” Graham quipped in a post to X on Friday, after making the claim.

I believe the liberation of the wonderful people of Cuba from the clutches of communism is close at hand. Cuba Libre. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 22, 2026

Graham has been a vocal supporter of the president’s war with Iran since it began and has repeatedly suggested in cable news interviews in recent weeks that the Trump administration should turn its attention to Cuba once its campaign in the Middle East ends.

In March, the senator appeared on Fox News show Sunday Morning Futures sporting a “Free Cuba” hat and claimed to host Maria Bartiromo: “The liberation of Cuba is upon us. It’s just a matter of time.”

The interview came the same day as reports in the Wall Street Journal that Graham had traveled to Israel several times in the week prior, speaking with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for advice on how to lobby Trump to attack Iran.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has escalated tensions with Cuba, imposing sanctions, tightening an oil blockade, and accusing Havana of posing a national security threat. The administration has also taken the step of indicting former Cuban leader Raúl Castro in a murder case, a move Cuban officials have condemned as politically motivated.

Trump has also ramped up the rhetoric signaling his desire to force the regime in Havana, recently suggesting the communist-led island nation was “ready to fall” and in February floating the idea of a “friendly takeover.”

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