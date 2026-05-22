‘Are You Saying That About Me?!’ Jessica Tarlov Confronts Co-Host Who Floated Using Crude Word

On Friday’s edition of Fox News’ The Five, Jessica Tarlov confronted Fox News contributor Tyrus after he floated the use of a crude word, responding, “Are you saying that about me?!”

During the moment in question, Tarlov was discussing a Friday speech from President Donald Trump at a rally in Rockland County, New York, for Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY).

“Today,” she said, “telling people you have more money in your pockets when nobody thinks that — except the richest Americans at this point. You know, the weird stuff again about the cognitive tests and how he’s acing things that they give to people who’ve had traumatic brain injuries, no one knows there’s a B in the word dumb — we all know there’s a B in the word dumb.”

She continued:

And he has cratering support with core constituencies. In the Fox poll, amongst Republicans, non-MAGA GOP, white voters, rural Americans, approval in the mid-30s, 71% disapprove of the economy, he’s negative 52 on handling inflation. And guess what? There are no legislative accomplishments for the Republicans. [Sen.] Josh Hawley [R-MO] has admitted it. There’s a big POLITICO piece about this. I love this from a GOP Senate aide: “The so-called victories” — I’m talking about this getting [Rep.] Thomas Massie [R-KY] out — “over the last couple of weeks are just a mirage. They’re self-owns. Gas is up 45% due to the president’s decisions to go to war with Iran, and he’s focused on the ballroom and his slush fund.” They couldn’t do the reconciliation bill because he’s like, “Oh, there were very fine people who came in on January 6, and they deserve compensation.”

“There’s another word with a B that I would like to add to that, and it’s in the front,” said Tyrus.

“Are you saying that about me, Tyrus?!” asked Tarlov.

“I’m talking about the Democratic party,” he backtracked.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

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