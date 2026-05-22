Adam Schiff Shreds Tulsi Gabbard While Offering Condolences for Husband’s ‘Serious Health Problem’

Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) tore into departing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Friday, ripping her resignation as her “only positive contribution” to U.S. national security after she announced her plan to “step away from public service” while her husband battles a bone cancer diagnosis.

The senator’s blistering statement came just hours after Gabbard announced she was stepping down from her role in President Donald Trump’s administration effective June 30 and acknowledged the “circumstances around her departure” – offering prayers – before scorching the outgoing DNI’s record.

“She politicized intelligence. She dismantled critical agencies keeping Americans safe. She weaponized the IC to pursue baseless election fraud claims. And more,” Schiff wrote on X.

He continued: “We must ensure that her tenure — marked by a devotion to the person of the president and not to the security of the country — represents a terrible exception at DNI and not the new normal.”

Schiff’s remarks were met with furious rebuttal from administration officials and conservatives alike who viewed the takedown as wildly insensitive, given Gabbard’s stated reasoning.

Trump’s ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee unloaded on Schiff as a “serial liar” and condemned the statement:

I've always realized Adam "full of" Schiff had NO class & he proved to be a serial liar who fabricated hateful charges against @realDonaldTrump but his comments about @TulsiGabbard are a new low for someone I didn't think could sink any lower. He just did. https://t.co/IwQI0qmbYT — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) May 22, 2026

White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson called the post “ghoul behavior”:

Absolute ghoul behavior. Disgusting. — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 22, 2026

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine branded Schiff a “snake”:

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and conservative pundit Megyn Kelly also joined in to slam the senator’s remarks:

Omg you are so inappropriate. Shame on you @SenAdamSchiff https://t.co/GCL2Ovoq17 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 22, 2026

Gabbard, formerly an anti-interventionist Democrat and the fourth Trump Cabinet official to resign, served a tenure marked by several controversies, including criticism over her appearance at an FBI raid connected to a Georgia election office in Fulton County. She later said she had attended at Trump’s request.

She also faced scrutiny after alleging Obama administration officials manufactured intelligence tied to Russian interference in the 2016 election and accused Schiff, as well as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of using that allegedly false information to push for Trump’s first impeachment.

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