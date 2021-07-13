Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Monday she wanted to see a congressional bill on climate change focused on the “indigenous Black and Brown and low-income communities.”

“I believe that the progressive caucus is rather united in the fact that we will not support bipartisan [infrastructure] legislation without a reconciliation bill, and one that takes bold and large action on climate, drawing down carbon emissions, but also job creation and increasing equity,” Ocasio-Cortez said in an interview with Democracy Now.

She said she believed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) took the demand “quite seriously.”

“They know that we fully intend on acting out on that if a reconciliation bill does not come to the floor of the House,” she added. “We have many — there’s many, many different actions that we need in a climate bill for reconciliation, whether it’s a Civilian Climate Corps, whether it is increased infrastructure and investment in rail and mass transit, and whether it’s also centering front-line indigenous Black and Brown and low-income communities that are polluted on and often experience the greatest brunt and will be experiencing the greatest brunt of climate change-related infrastructure failures.”

President Joe Biden is asking Congress to past a $1.2 trillion spending proposal for projects Democrats have dubbed as infrastructure. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Republicans would engage in a “hell of a fight” over the legislation due to the wide range of spending plans that Democrats — including Ocasio-Cortez — have asked for it to include.

Watch above via Democracy Now.

