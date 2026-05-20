‘We Have a Lot of Very Talented People’: Trump Says Vance Would ‘Do Very Well’ as President — ‘If It’s JD’

President Donald Trump told a group of reporters on Wednesday that he believed Vice President JD Vance would “do very well” as his successor — before hinting that he was no shoo-in to be as much.

After a reporter noted that California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) had said that “the era of Trump ends with you” and that “he doesn’t think JD Vance has what it takes to come after you,” the president replied:

Well, look, we’ve done a lot, and JD’s very talented. He’s a smart guy, he’ll do very well if it’s JD — we have a lot of very talented people. So I think hopefully we’re going to leave something that’s going to be real easy to run. We’re doing a lot. We’re doing a lot and JD’s a very talented guy.

Last week, Trump asked a crowd assembled at the White House, “Who likes JD Vance? Who likes Marco Rubio?” before musing that it sounded “like a good ticket.”

“By the way, I do believe that’s a dream team. But these are minor details. That does not mean you have my endorsement under any circumstance!” continued the president.

A subsequent AtlasIntel poll suggested that Rubio boasted a lead of more than 15 points over Vance in a prospective primary race between the two. Most surveys, however, place Vance in the pole position, with Rubio finishing in a strong second place.

Watch above via Fox News.

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