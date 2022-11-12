AOC Has Quick Response When Chris Wallace Shows Attack Ads Using Her Against Democrats: ‘We Won, Didn’t We?’

Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a quick response when CNN anchor Chris Wallace asked her about attack ads that used her against other Democrats in the midterms, pointing to her party’s success in those races.

The latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace on HBO Max feature AOC, Barry star and area Fonzie Henry Winkler, and Michelle Zauner of the alternative pop band Japanese Breakfast.

During his interview with AOC, Wallace confronted the congresswoman with the attack ads, and she retorted that “We won Pennsylvania, didn’t we? And we’ve overperformed across the country, haven’t we?”:

CHRIS WALLACE: Let’s talk about it on the ground as it played out in the election, because in a number of races you were an issue and Republicans used you, too, in places like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to go after the people they were running against, take on Washington. Democrats want to keep spending and raise your taxes to do it. And socialized medicine, we really get these crazy ideas. POLITICAL AD: Mandela Barnes. A different Democrat, a dangerous Democrat. CHRIS WALLACE: The argument they’re making is Democrats like you have taken the party and the country too far to the left. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ: Well, we won Pennsylvania, didn’t we? And we’ve overperformed across the country, haven’t we? Because I think that reiterating the fact that we care about health care, talking about things like decriminalizing marijuana and discussing some of these core issues work. But I would also counter that one of the decisive factors in the midterm elections was youth turnout. Youth turnout. And the enthusiasm among young people is what turned a lot of these close races to tip towards Democrats. And one thing that we know about young people is that they are overwhelmingly progressive. They want us to do more. They’re fired up on climate and. With any figure, with any decision, with any choice. This is leadership. You’re going to take a knock. There are going to be cons. But we can also acknowledge that there are benefits to having robust members of our party that unapologetically champion the working class.

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace drops three full episodes each Friday morning, and CNN airs a version recapping highlights of the episodes every Sunday at 7 p.m.

Watch the full exchange above via HBO Max and CNN.

