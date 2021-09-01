Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) came out on Wednesday against the nomination of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to be ambassador to Japan, calling it “deeply shameful.”

“This nomination is deeply shameful,” she said in a statement. “As mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel helped cover up the murder of Laquan McDonald – a mere teenager when he was shot 16 times in the back by a Chicago Police Officer.”

McDonald, a 17-year-old Black male, was shot by CPD officer Jason Van Dyke in Chicago in 2014. Dash cam footage showed that McDonald, who was holding a knife, was shot 16 times as he was walking away from the police. Van Dyke was charged in the case and found guilty in 2016 of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery. He was given a prison sentence of six years and nine months. Emanuel was criticized for his handling of the case.

“This alone should be flatly disqualifying for any position of public trust, let alone representing the United States as an ambassador,” said Ocasio-Cortez. “That the Biden administration seeks to reward Emanuel with an ambassadorship is an embarrassment and betrayal of the values we seek to uphold both within our nation and around the world. I urge the Senate to vote NO on his confirmation.”

