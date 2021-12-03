Fox News’s Peter Doocy noticed President Joe Biden’s voice was a little different Friday and as such, queried about his health, asking “are you okay?”

The inquiry came at the end of remarks given in the White House following jobs report that MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinksi described to Jen Psaki as “off.” Fox News’ chyron, however, blared “DISAPPOINTING,’ an assessment which was not unfair.

Following remarks, Biden took his first question from Doocy, who noted the president’s gravelly voice.

“First of all, Mr. President, your voice sounds different. Are you okay?” Doocy asked

“I’m okay. I have a test every day to — covid test,” Biden explained. “What I have is a 1 1/2-year-old grandson who had a cold who likes to kiss his pop and he has been kissing me anyway. But it is just a cold.” Doocy followed with a question about Covid-19 and the administration’s efforts to continue to mitigate the spread of the potentially deadly pathogen.

Presidents get colds. But hearing the Commander-in-Chief discuss his health in such a way, unwittingly reinforces a common narrative seen on Fox News opinion programs, that the 79-year-old Biden is frail and not necessarily of sound mind or body.

Watch above via Fox News.

