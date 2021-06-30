As Fox News’ Sean Hannity kicked off his town hall with Donald Trump, he asked Congressman (and former White House physician) Ronny Jackson to give President Joe Biden a cognitive test.

Trump, you may remember, got a cognitive test while he was in office, and he has repeatedly bragged about it — most famously with his wild “person woman man camera TV” comments.

Hannity has questioned Biden’s mental fitness and has repeatedly referred to him as “cognitively struggling” on his program.

Trump spoke with Hannity in Texas for a town hall after his visit to the border, for an event slamming the Biden administration’s immigration policy, and as it started off, the former president gave a shoutout to Jackson, who was in attendance.

Hannity then called out, “Ronny, would you mind giving Joe a cognitive test?”

“President Sippy Cup, I don’t know how well he’s going to do,” he added.

Trump went on to brag again about his cognitive test, saying, “We aced it. I think I can say that I aced it.”

“He didn’t get one question wrong, did he?” Hannity asked.

“30 out of 30,” Jackson said.

“30 out of 30, wow,” Hannity remarked as the audience applauded.

“And they did get a little more difficult after you got by 15, I would say,” Trump said.

He also went after “the fake news” for its coverage of his cognitive test.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

