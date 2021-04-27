Bakari Sellers hit back at Fox News’ host Laura Ingraham during an uproarious press conference in Elizabeth City, NC following the news of police bodycam footage of the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

Sellers may best be known as a frequent contributor on CNN, but the South Carolina attorney is also representing the Brown family as they grapple with grief and anger after learning that their family member was shot in the back in the head while he was trying to escape the police.

The emotional press conference saw frequent interruptions by Elizabeth City residents calling for justice of the cop who shot Brown in the back of the head, with shouts of “arrest him!” Sellers gracefully managed the passion by reminding the assembled people that the world was watching. And while the majority of the press conference was focused on what appears to be another example of extrajudicial killing of a Black man, Sellers’ impassioned plea for justice was worth noting as well.

“You don’t have to be a Democrat or a Republican to feel like injustice was done,” Sellers noted. “You don’t have to be black. You don’t have to be white. You just have to have a beating heart. A moral conscience, to understand that injustice was done.”

“So we will deal with people who may not like us,” he continued. “We’ll deal with people that may not vote like us. But at the end of the day, I don’t care who you look like, who you pray to or how walk, or how you vote. What I care about is that an injustice was done.”

“You all got me carried away,” he added, aware of his own passions before pivoting to the Ingraham dig. On Monday night the Fox News host called attention to the South Carolinian lawyer’s accent revealed during a Monday press event, noting that she never noticed the accent during his appearances on CNN. The suggestion implied by Ingraham was not intended to flatter Sellers.

“I know people said I switch accents,” Sellers said. “But my daddy in Denmark, South Carolina, … would say you never argue with a fool because you don’t know who is watching. And they can’t tell the difference.”

Sellers is straight-up calling Laura Ingraham a fool who can’t tell the difference. In the grand scheme of things —and in the context of this tragedy — cable news tête-à-têtes like this are relatively meaningless. But given the nature of Ingraham’s attack, Sellers taking a minute to push back seems justified.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]