Fox News’ Laura Ingraham accused Bakari Sellers of faking an accent as she bashed the CNN legal analyst for his involvement in the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown, Jr.

Sellers has been hired as an attorney for the Brown family, and he was in Elizabeth City on Monday to demand the release of the body cam footage from when Brown was shot dead by police deputies. Sellers and his colleagues held a press event after meeting with Pasquotank County Attorney Michael Cox to discuss the matter, and he accused Cox of being disrespectful toward Brown’s family.

This came up on Ingraham’s Monday night show while she decried the “hot franchise operation” of civil rights lawyers getting involved in high-profile cases of alleged police brutality. That’s also when the Fox host accused Sellers of putting on an accent for “dramatic effect.”

Bakari Sellers suddenly showed up in North Carolina today to condemn the police in another case, pouring on the dramatic affect, as if you needed it, and sporting an accent that — maybe I missed something — but I never heard him use on TV before.

Whatever insinuation Ingraham was trying to make, it was rebuffed by CNN’s Jake Tapper, who said Sellers “sounded to me exactly like every single time I’ve heard him speak in person and on-air for years. No change.”

Sounded to me exactly like every single time I’ve heard @Bakari_Sellers speak in person and on air for years. No change. Including the very first time we spoke, after I asked Twitter for help finding a lawyer in South Carolina to help a veteran in distress. https://t.co/A2zKCjFctc — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 27, 2021

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]