Bernie Sanders Won’t Run In 2024 If Biden Does: ‘I Will Support Him’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said on Monday he will not run for president in 2024 if President Joe Biden runs for re-election.

“I think it’s a little too early,” he told CNN’s Manu Raju. “I think Biden will probably run again, and if he runs again, I will support him.”

Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said he wouldn’t compete against the president in the primary.

“Not if he runs,” he said.

The comments made by Sanders, who ran against and lost to Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, contrast those from fellow progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who declined to say she’d support Biden if he runs in 2024.

“If the president chooses to run again in 2024, I mean — first of all, I’m focused on winning this majority right now and preserving a majority this year in 2022,” she told CNN on Sunday. “So we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it, but I think if the president has a vision and that’s something we’re all certainly willing to entertain and examine when the time comes.”

“I believe that the president has been doing a very good job so far,” she added. “And should he run again…we’ll take a look at it. But right now, we need to focus on winning a majority instead of a presidential election.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com