Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wouldn’t definitively say if she will endorse President Joe Biden if he decides to seek reelection in 2024.

Ocasio-Cortez gave an interview to CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday for State of the Union, and after running through a myriad of topics, the CNN anchor asked the congresswoman if she will back Biden if he runs for president again. Ocasio-Cortez’s response was extremely non-committal.

If the president chooses to run again in 2024, I mean — first of all, I’m focused on winning this majority right now and preserving a majority this year in 2022. So we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it, but I think if the president has a vision and that’s something we’re all certainly willing to entertain and examine when the time comes.

Bash noted Ocasio-Cortez’s answer was “not a ‘yes,'” and the congresswoman reiterated that “I think we should endorse when we get to it.”

“I believe that the president has been doing a very good job so far,” she said. “And should he run again…we’ll take a look at it. But right now, we need to focus on winning a majority instead of a presidential election.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s refusal to commit to supporting Biden comes amid a New York Times piece in which numerous Democrats voiced their concerns about Biden running in 2024. The article comes after other Democratic operatives have been warning that with the country’s current trajectory, the party is heading for a major downfall in the 2022 midterms.

