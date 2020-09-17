Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden declared in a CNN town hall Thursday night that he can enforce mask-wearing on federal property, but did not clarify if he believed the president had the power to put in place a nationwide mask mandate.

“You said about a month ago, for the next three months, all Americans should, you would like to see all Americans wearing masks,” CNN debate moderator Anderson Cooper began. “And that you would push governors to institute mandates for mask-wearing.”

“Yes,” Biden replied.

“Back in the pandemic in 1918, in some states, in some towns, they had actually outdoor courts to fine people who weren’t wearing masks. Is that something you would like to see happen in states?” Cooper asked Biden.

“I would like to see the governors enforce mask wearing, period,” Biden responded. “I can do that on federal property.”

“As president, I will do that. On federal land, I would have the authority. If you’re on federal land, you must wear a mask. In a federal building, you must wear a mask,” he stated. “And we could have a fine.”

Biden finally added wearing a mask is all about saving people’s lives.

“This is about saving people’s lives. There’s no question that it saves people’s lives,” the former vice president concluded.

via CNN.

