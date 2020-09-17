Fox News contributor and three-time failed congressional candidate Dan Bongino lobbed potshots at CNN for what he billed as an “in-kind contribution” to the Biden campaign with its Thursday night town hall with the Democratic presidential nominee.

“Let’s check in with Dan Bongino, then we will go back for the president,” Fox News host Sean Hannity began, before tossing it to Bongino.

“Sean, listen, this town hall for Biden should be an in-kind contribution to the Biden campaign,” Bongino stated. “I mean, is this serious?”

“Compare what happened to him, to what happened to Trump. They had the opportunity tonight to pin Biden down on his three biggest lies,” Bongino declared, alluding to some of the antagonistic questions Trump received from self-identified uncommitted voters.

The tough-talking Fox News contributor then listed off what he views as Biden’s “biggest lies.”

“Fracking, they gave him an out. His tax hikes for the middle class, he’s already promised, they gave him an out on that, they could have pinned him down. And also on redirecting funds away from the police,” the Fox News contributor stated. “They gave him a pass.”

“Again, it’s an in-kind contribution, they are a part of the campaign effectively” he concluded.

Watch above, via Fox News.

