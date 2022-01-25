The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that it is withdrawing its regulation mandating that private employers with 100 or more employees get a Covid-19 vaccine or be tested on a weekly basis.

The withdrawal will take effect on Wednesday, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s website. The move comes as a result of the Supreme Court blocking the upcoming regulation.

Nonetheless, the regulation for healthcare workers will remain in effect. The Supreme Court declined to strike down that proposed regulation.

“Although OSHA is withdrawing the vaccination and testing ETS as an enforceable emergency temporary standard, the agency is not withdrawing the ETS as a proposed rule,” said the agency on its website. “The agency is prioritizing its resources to focus on finalizing a permanent COVID-19 Healthcare Standard.”

“OSHA strongly encourages vaccination of workers against the continuing dangers posed by COVID-19 in the workplace,” continued the agency.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com