Photo of Felon Who Whiffed on Reflecting Pool Renovation Likens Him to Mobster, Comic Book Villain

Social media roasted the looks of a top Trump donor after it was discovered his company received the contract for the botched Reflecting Pool renovation.

President Donald Trump spent more than $14 million to revitalize the pool at the Lincoln Memorial, and that expense has come under immense scrutiny by critics. Just days after the project was complete, algae began to form in the pool. Then, the new coat of paint installed at the bottom of the pool began to peel and rise to the surface.

The Trump administration gave a no-bid contract for the project to Greenwater Services, an Ohio-based company. As noted in a report from Yahoo, the company’s owned by the J.J. Cafaro Investment Trust, which is led by John J. Cafaro.

In a Friday morning tweet, former Department of Labor judge Moe Davis pointed out that Cafaro was previously convicted for bribing a member of Congress. Included in Davis’s tweet was a photo of Cafaro.

This is Trump donor and Mar-a-Lago neighbor John Cafaro who got the no-bid contract to install a water purification system for the reflecting pool. He has 2 prior convictions, one for bribing a member of Congress and another for an illegal loan that violated campaign finance… pic.twitter.com/zZ8m23bFUO — Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) (@ColMoeDavis) June 19, 2026

Social media was quick to take note of Cafaro’s unique appearance. Atlantic writer Tom Nichols joked that Cafaro’s “clever pool trap will kill Batman for sure,” implying that Cafaro bore a resemblance to the famed Batman villain Penguin.

This time, his clever pool trap will kill Batman for sure https://t.co/oFBN6vvP6n — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 19, 2026

Pod Save America co-host Tommy Vietor called Cafaro “incredible” and suggested that Netflix make him the subject of a documentary series.

This dude is incredible. Need a six part Netflix series on him. https://t.co/Nejw55gSPO — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 19, 2026

Countless others made references to comic books, mobsters, and even the WWE while joking about Carafo’s appearance.

Straight out of Dick Tracy. You can’t even make this shit up anymore. https://t.co/8eqSsCsjG3 — Dante (@DanteTheDon) June 19, 2026

Sir this is a Dick Tracy villain https://t.co/R8bRaIhyyE — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) June 19, 2026

Pretty sure he was also the Undertaker's manager in the WWE https://t.co/WtmD0Z0LwE — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) June 19, 2026

This man hired Paul Bearer to do work at the White House. Unbelievable https://t.co/KIWCHwRcYv — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) June 19, 2026

He also nearly killed Batman alongside Mr. Freeze and Two-Face. What a joke we’ve become. https://t.co/VNacvsrizP — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) June 19, 2026

This cannot be a real human person. I’m thinking Andy Kaufman has been incognito for 40+ years just to set up a genius comedic long-con. https://t.co/aaJNdRM8jt — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) June 19, 2026

What in the Dick Tracy is this? https://t.co/NKTw22YUvx — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 19, 2026

“Hello, Central Casting? This guy you sent over for the incompetent no-bid pool guy… just too on-the-nose.” https://t.co/BQsSbUIqtH — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 19, 2026

How much clearer does the criminal enterprise have to be? We’re looking at comic book level characters at this point. https://t.co/hAIJMbSHau — PoliticsGirl (@IAmPoliticsGirl) June 19, 2026

I’m shocked. He looks totally trustworthy. Just the man you want purifying water. https://t.co/iceqsZyrPq — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) June 19, 2026

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