Photo of Felon Who Whiffed on Reflecting Pool Renovation Likens Him to Mobster, Comic Book Villain
Social media roasted the looks of a top Trump donor after it was discovered his company received the contract for the botched Reflecting Pool renovation.
President Donald Trump spent more than $14 million to revitalize the pool at the Lincoln Memorial, and that expense has come under immense scrutiny by critics. Just days after the project was complete, algae began to form in the pool. Then, the new coat of paint installed at the bottom of the pool began to peel and rise to the surface.
The Trump administration gave a no-bid contract for the project to Greenwater Services, an Ohio-based company. As noted in a report from Yahoo, the company’s owned by the J.J. Cafaro Investment Trust, which is led by John J. Cafaro.
In a Friday morning tweet, former Department of Labor judge Moe Davis pointed out that Cafaro was previously convicted for bribing a member of Congress. Included in Davis’s tweet was a photo of Cafaro.
Social media was quick to take note of Cafaro’s unique appearance. Atlantic writer Tom Nichols joked that Cafaro’s “clever pool trap will kill Batman for sure,” implying that Cafaro bore a resemblance to the famed Batman villain Penguin.
Pod Save America co-host Tommy Vietor called Cafaro “incredible” and suggested that Netflix make him the subject of a documentary series.
Countless others made references to comic books, mobsters, and even the WWE while joking about Carafo’s appearance.
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