Biden Calls Out Progressive Democrats On Their Israel Stance: ‘I Make No Apologies’

President Joe Biden called out progressives within his own Democratic Party over their stance on Israel.

Biden made these remarks in an interview that was taped before he left for Israel and aired on Wednesday, just hours after he arrived as part of a days-long trip to the Middle East that also includes stopping in Saudi Arabia despite criticism in light of the 2018 murder of Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. The United States has said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman authorized Khashoggi’s death. Biden’s Mideast trip also comes amid the Iranian threat and Israel seeking to normalize ties with Saudi Arabia and other countries.

On Wednesday, Biden got a briefing on the Iron Dome, a defensive missile system Israel has used to shoot down missiles fired by the U.S.-designated terrorist group Hamas from Gaza and Hezbollah from Lebanon. He paid his respects at Yad Vashem, Israel’s national Holocaust memorial and museum.

“You were really at the forefront, sir, of pushing for military and security assistance for Israel. We should note that the Obama-Biden administration oversaw the approval of the Iron Dome,” said Yonit Levi, an anchor for Israel’s Channel 12 News, while interviewing Biden. “But there are also other voices in the Democratic Party, sir, of voices that say that Israel’s an apartheid state, calling for an end of unconditional aid. There’s an undeniable gap between you and those voices.”

Biden dismissed the premise of there being a Democratic divide when it comes to the Jewish state.

“There are a few of them. I think they’re wrong. I think they’re making a mistake. Israel is a democracy. Israel is our ally. Israel is a friend. And I think that I make no apologies,” he said. “We’ve provided four– my administration, $4 billion, plus a billion for Iron Dome. And we’re working on a laser project that will be able to replace Iron Dome. It’s overwhelming our interest that Israel be stable.”

Levi followed up her question.

“But even an issue like interceptors for the Iron Dome is a controversial thing should be concerned for the future of the relationship between Israel and the Democratic Party?”

“No,” Biden said before Levi finished her statement.

Biden again rejected Levi’s premise.

“No,” he said. “There’s no possibility I think of the Democratic Party or even a significant portion of the Republican Party walking away from Israel.”

In September, progressive House Democrats were able to get U.S. funding for the Iron Dome stripped from a continuing resolution to fund the U.S. government. The House proceeded to pass a bill to fund the Iron Dome by more than the necessary two-thirds majority for passage.

Watch above, via N12.

