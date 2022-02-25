President Joe Biden introduced Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday as his nominee for the Supreme Court to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer.

If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black female Supreme Court justice and the third Black justice overall, following the late Thurgood Marshall and current Justice Clarence Thomas. The pick fulfills a campaign pledge Biden made to make such a nomination were there a vacancy on the nation’s highest court.

Biden opened his White House remarks by alluding to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia this week.

“As we watch freedom and liberty under attack abroad, I’m here to fulfill my responsibilities under the Constitution to preserve freedom and liberty of here in the United States of America. It is my honor to introduce to the country a daughter of former school teachers, a proven consensus builder, an accomplished lawyer, a distinguished jurist on one of the nation’s most prestigious courts,” said Biden, referring to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

In making the historical pick, Biden said, “For too long, our government and our courts haven’t looked like America. And I believe it’s time that we have a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation with a nominee of extraordinary qualifications. And that we inspire all young people to believe one day they can serve their country at the highest level.”

