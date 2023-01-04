Biden Roasts Republican Speaker Chaos As International ‘Embarrassment’: ‘The Rest of the World’s Looking’

President Joe Biden portrayed the chaotic Republican race for speaker of the House as an international “embarrassment” that has “the rest of the world” watching to see if the GOP “can get their act together.”

The big political story this week is McCarthy’s tumultuous bid to become speaker amid a revolt from House conservatives, a story which culminated at noon on Tuesday with three votes in which outgoing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy failed to secure a win.

On Wednesday morning, the president weighed in on the chaos during exchanges with several reporters as he departed the White House for his trip to Kentucky and Ohio.

He told one reporter the fight is an “embarrassment” and the world is watching:

With regard to the fight over the speaker. I, that’s not my problem. I just think it’s an embarrassment it’s taking so long, in the way they’re dealing with one another. And the rest of the world’s looking. They are looking at, you know, can we get our act together. But what I focused on is getting things done. And on of the reasons I’m going down to Kentucky and Ohio today. is to demonstrate we can get things done. It starts an enormous bill in a bipartisan way.

Biden pointedly told another reporter that the chaos should not reflect poorly on his own ability to govern:

REPORTER: And how how worried would you be if the stalemate in the House goes on after today about the ability of Congress, and you, to govern? PRESIDENT BIDEN: Not me. Congress to govern.

And in remarks to Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, Biden related the spectacle to January 6, and said this latest strife “is not a good look” on the world stage:

We’re coming out of. You know, the first time we’re really getting through or actually relating to January 6. Things are settling out. And now, for the first time in 100 years, can’t move? I really mean it. I know you know international relations. This is not a good look. This is not a good thing. This is the United States of America and I hope they get their act together.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

