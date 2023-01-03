BREAKING: McCarthy LOSES Speaker Vote on TWO Ballots, a First in a Century, Sending House Whirling Into the Uncertain (UPDATES)

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to win the necessary 218 votes on Tuesday to become Speaker of the House, a first in a century.

The failure had been predicted. A small contingent of Republicans have insisted they will not back McCarthy for Speaker. With 222 Republicans in the lower congressional chamber, McCarthy could not afford to lose more than four Republicans.

As of this writing, a total of 19 Republicans cast votes for non-McCarthy speakers.

19 R’s have cast non-McCarthy votes:

Biggs (Z)

Bishop (NC)

Boebert (CO)

Cloud (TX)

Clyde (GA)

Crane (AZ)

Brecheen (OK)

Gaetz (FL)

Gosar (AZ)

Good (VA)

Harris (MD)

Luna (FL)

Miller (IL)

Norman (SC)

Ogles (TN)

Perry (PA)

Rosendale (MT)

Roy (TX)

Self (TX) — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) January 3, 2023

10 Republicans voted for Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and six Republicans voted for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who is supporting McCarthy.

The GOP members who cast their ballot for a Republican other than McCarthy include: Biggs (voted for himself), Dan Bishop (Biggs), Lauren Boebert (Jordan), Josh Brecheen (Jim Banks), Michael Cloud (Jordan), Andrew Clyde (Biggs), Eli Crane (Biggs), Matt Gaetz (Biggs), Bob Good (Biggs), Andy Harris (Lee Zeldin), Anna Paulina Luna (Jordan), Mary Miller (Jordan), Chip Roy (Byron Donalds), Keith Self (Jordan), Ralph Norman (Biggs), Andy Ogles (Jordan), Matt Rosendale (Biggs), Paul Gosar (Biggs) and Scott Perry (Biggs).

On the second ballot, McCarthy again fell short of the necessary number of votes as those who voted against him voted for Jordan despite Jordan nominating McCarthy for this round of voting.

If McCarthy continues to fall short of the votes to become House Speaker, other possible candidates could include Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), who is set to be House Majority Leader; Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the House GOP Conference Chair; and Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC).

This is a breaking story.

