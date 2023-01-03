‘You Are Looking Like Idiots’: Brian Kilmeade Rips Kevin McCarthy Holdouts For Putting ‘Ego’ Ahead of America

Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade bashed the Republican congressmen and women who’ve put Kevin McCarthy’s House speakership bid in jeopardy with their vocal opposition against him.

Kilmeade spoke with Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt on Fox & Friends about how McCarthy’s quest for 218 votes has been endangered by Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Andy Biggs (AZ), and other hard-right reps pledging not to support him. Kilmeade argued largely in favor of McCarthy’s qualifications while saying that the criticism the latter has received from the hard right is based on egotism and little else.

If they said ‘Hey, listen, he won’t do anything on the border. He’s not doing anything with Hunter Biden. He is not going to do anything to go reduce spending.’ None of this is true, so it’s almost as if they’re debating things that are their egos, nothing to do with America. I’m not even talking about Republicans. Republicans or Democrats. They can’t grab onto anything except for, I guess, they want to get a little bit more notoriety in their lives.

As Fox & Friends explored the alternative possibilities to McCarthy’s speakership, Kilmeade continued to blast the situation by lamenting the concessions McCarthy has put down in an attempt to win over the holdouts.

“How are you supposed to do your job?” He asked. “You have over 200 people you are going to be representing. If five don’t like what you do, then you are out… You can’t kiss everyone’s butt in order to do that job. You have got to do what’s better for the whole, or dare I say, better for the country.”

From there, Fox & Friends rolled footage of Rep. Bob Good insisting to them the day before that McCarthy’s bid was dead in the water. Kilmeade suggested that Good held a grudge against McCarthy for not endorsing him in the Republican primaries of 2022.

“You should not take this job if it’s about your ego and your own personal agenda. The whole thing should be service for the country and the subset is your party. Please explain to me how this helps your party. You are looking like idiots in front of the country.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com