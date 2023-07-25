Biden Spox Jean-Pierre Just Keeps Going Off On ‘Hateful Dangerous Lies’ In ‘Benefited From Slavery’ Curriculum

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly torched the “dangerous” and “hateful” Florida curriculum she says is “promoting a lie that enslaved people actually benefited from slavery.”

The newly-approved Florida curriculum on Black history — which includes teaching that “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit” and requires teaching “acts of violence perpetrated against and by African Americans” — has prompted widespread criticism.

Vice President Kamala Harris torched the new curriculum in two speeches on consecutive days, while Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis defended the curriculum at a press conference, and its authors put out a statement offering examples that were quickly attacked as false or faulty.

At Monday’s edition of the White House briefing, Jean-Pierre slammed the teachings in her opening remarks, contrasting it with President Joe Biden’s announcement of an Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley national memorial:

This will be the President’s fourth new national monument since taking office. The designation reflects the Biden-Harris administration’s work to advance civil rights and commitment to protecting places that help tell a more complete story of our nation’s history. And it comes at an important moment — let’s not forget what we have seen these past several months — as we’ve witnessed extreme officials in Florida and across the country lie about American history. The most recent example: shamefully — shamefully promoting a lie that enslaved people actually benefited from slavery. It’s inaccurate, insulting. It’s hurtful and prevents an honest account — an honest account of our nation’s history. In Jacksonville on Friday, you heard from the Vice President, Vice President Harris. And she said this is an attempt by extremists to push an agenda that continues to attack Americans’ freedom to learn our true and full history, and it will not stand for it — we will not stand for it. The Biden-Harris administration will continue to speak out against hateful attempts to rewrite our history and strongly oppose any actions that threaten to divide us and take our country backwards.

In a later exchange with TheGrio White House correspondent April Ryan, Jean-Pierre again slammed the new standards as “dangerous:

APRIL RYAN: So how do you plan to do that beyond tomorrow? Because this is not stopping, from Florida to everywhere else. How do you plan to continue to tell the story, as, again, there are still segments of society who don’t either want to hear it or believe it’s a lie? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, a couple of things. You heard from the Vice President directly. Right? She gave a very forceful rebuke of what is going on in Florida under that governor’s leadership. And so, that’s something that you’re going to continue to hear. You’re going to continue to hear from this administration, speaking out and being very clear about how dangerous that type of rhetoric — rhetoric is to our country and to our history. So you’ll hear that.

In yet another exchange, Jean-Pierre told a reporter that “we have been very vocal, very clear about — about where we stand when it comes to either affirmative action, when it comes to banning of books, when it comes to putting forth a teaching curriculum that is indeed dangerous — that is dangerous to our American history.”

Watch above via The White House.

