‘They Want To Replace History With Lies!’ Crowd Boos As VP Harris Blasts Florida ‘Benefited From Slavery’ Ed Standards

Vice President Kamala Harris torched Florida’s new Black history curriculum teaching the “benefits” of slavery to enslaved people as a crowd in Florida booed the new standards.

The Florida Board of Education voted Wednesday to approve a curriculum on Black history that includes teaching that “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit” and requires teaching “acts of violence perpetrated against and by African Americans.”

The day after Harris torched the new standards in an impassioned speech at the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. National Convention, the VP traveled to Jacksonville, Florida to deliver an address devoted entirely to responding to the issue.

The crowd jeered as the VP cited the new standard, and applauded her as she pushed back with facts about life for enslaved people:

And now, on top of all of that, they want to replace history with lies. Middle school students in Florida to be told that enslaved people benefited from slavery. AUDIENCE: Booo — THE VICE PRESIDENT: High schoolers may be taught that victims of violence, of massacres were also perpetrators. I said it yesterday: They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us — (applause) — and we will not have it. And we will not have it. And, you know, as parents, we teach our children to tell the truth. It’s one of the first things we teach our children: love and honor their parents, their God, and tell the truth. We teach our children not only to tell the truth, but to seek knowledge and truth. It’s part of what we know is about putting them on the road for them to grow and develop for the sake of our mutual well-being and prosperity. These are the things we tell them. Well, I think we should model what we say. (Applause.) These extremist so-called leaders should model what we know to be the correct and right approach, if we really are invested in the well-being of our children. Instead, they dare to push propaganda to our children. This is the United States of America. We’re not supposed to do that. (Applause.) And here’s the other piece about this. Now, when adults know what slavery really involved — come on — adults know what slavery really involved. It involved rape. It involved torture. It involved taking a baby from their mother. It involved some of the worst examples of — of — of depriving people of humanity in our world. It involved subjecting to people the requirement that they would think of themselves and be thought of as less than human. So, in the context of that, how is it that anyone could suggest that in the midst of these atrocities, that there was any benefit to being subjected to this level of dehumanization? (Applause.) In the midst of these atrocities, that there was some benefit? (Applause.)

Watch the full speech here, and the clip above via The White House.

