Biden to Mandate Vaccination for Federal Workers

President Joe Biden will mandate that the federal workforce of 2.1 million people get vaccinated, according to multiple media reports.

Biden is expected to make the announcement in a speech on Thursday.

Biden signed an executive order in July requiring on-site government employees and contractors to be either vaccinated or to wear a mask at all times and get tested once or twice weekly. The new executive order will eliminate the second option.

Also in his speech, Biden will “announce a major expansion to free testing” and will “address the confusion over booster shots, though [he] will not make any new announcements on when additional doses will be authorized for Americans,” reported CNN.

In the United States, 62 percent of people have gotten at least one dose of a vaccine, while 53 percent are fully vaccinated.

