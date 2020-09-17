Bill Barr Slams Black Lives Matter, Says They Use ‘Small Number of Blacks Who Are Killed’ By Police as ‘Props’

Attorney General William Barr lashed out at the Black Lives Matter movement, claiming that the activists don’t care about Black lives, and dismissing the killings of people like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor as a “small number of Blacks who are killed” in police incidents — whom he says BLM uses as “props.”

During a news-making speech at Hillsdale University’s Constitution Day event Wednesday, Barr wasn’t content just with comparing coronavirus mitigation efforts to slavery. He also attacked the movement for Black lives that came to a head with the killing of Mr. Floyd, but which has been protesting these killings for years.

From The Washington Post:

Barr also attacked the Black Lives Matter movement, saying that while he agreed Black lives matter, “They’re not interested in Black lives. They’re interested in props, a small number of Blacks who are killed by police during conflicts with police — usually less than a dozen a year — who they can use as props to achieve a much broader political agenda.”

In the same speech, Barr made an offensive comparison of COVID-19 restrictions to American slavery.

“You know, putting a national lockdown, stay at home orders, is like house arrest,” Barr said. “Other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history.”

