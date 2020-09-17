comScore

Twitter Blows Up At Bill Barr After AG Calls Covid Closures the ‘Greatest Intrusion on Civil Liberties’ Other Than Slavery

By Colby HallSep 17th, 2020, 6:50 am

Attorney General Bill Barr is receiving harsh criticism for comments made during a Constitution Day celebration hosted by Hillsdale College, during which he compared stay-at-home orders to abate the spread of Covid-19 to slavery. Yes, that happened.

Barr’s comments came after  the event’s host asked Barr to explain the “constitutional hurdles for forbidding a church from meeting during Covid-19.”

“You know, putting a national lockdown, stay at home orders, is like house arrest,” Barr said. “Other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history.”

This portion of a post is where a writer typically explains why a political or media personality’s comments are baseless, causing a stir, or plumb crazy. But in this instance, we leave it to the reader to figure out why staying at home, wearing a mask, and avoiding bars and restaurants to help save lives is very different than being captured in chains, stored in inhumane conditions, shipped across an ocean then sold as property to owners known for the cruelest of treatment imaginable to see why this comment is getting the following reaction.

A charitable explanation for Barr’s comparison is that he showed the sort of political hyperbole for which President Donald Trump is known, though the attorney general’s role in the U.S. government traditionally sits outside the realm of politics. But the Trump Administration has rarely abided by traditional precepts and neither has Bill Barr. As such, some blue checked accounts on Twitter were none too amused. To wit:

