Billionaire Lee Cooperman Fumes Over Wealth Tax on CNBC, Rips Elizabeth Warren for Pushing it: ‘A Politician in the Worst Sense of the Word’

A Wall Street titan who refused an invitation to debate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) about her proposed wealth tax in a hearing earlier this week has opted instead to respond in a venue where he is much more comfortable.

Appearing on CNBC’s Squawk Box Friday, billionaire investor Lee Cooperman blasted Warren — accusing her of having a disingenuous interest in true reform and looking only to score political points by taking on the wealthy. To argue his point, Cooperman referenced a 2019 letter he wrote to the senator — to which she responded via Twitter in a manner deemed unserious by the Wall Street titan.

“She proved to me she was a politician in the worst sense of the word, it’s a soundbite,” Cooperman said. He added, “I would have hoped she would have come back to my letter with a rational, intelligent response, to engage at a high level.”

Later, Cooperman expanded on his attacks on the Massachusetts senator — bashing the idea of a wealth tax as unrealistic.

“Elizabeth Warren is into sound bite … politics,” Cooperman said. “Wealth tax sounds good. It doesn’t work. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Cooperman and Warren have had a longstanding rivalry. The Wall Street titan once cried on television while denouncing Warren’s proposals, and soon after, Warren’s campaign began selling mugs bearing the words “billionaire tears.”

