An upcoming documentary about Roger Stone features footage of his efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election results, secure preemptive pardons for himself and Republican lawmakers, and even rail against former President Donald Trump, according to The Washington Post.

Stone, the longest-serving political adviser to Trump, was filmed by a Danish film crew for more than two years for the upcoming documentary A Storm Foretold.

Stone spoke directly to the camera throughout the documentary, directed by Christoffer Guldbrandsen, and even allowed filmmakers to capture “fly-on-the-wall footage of his actions, candid off-camera conversations from a microphone he wore and views of his iPhone screen as he messaged associates on an encrypted app.”

According to reporters at The Washington Post, who reviewed more than 20 hours of footage filmed for the documentary, Stone had planned to oppose the election results since July 2020, when he was recorded discussing a rigged vote.

“It’s going to be really nasty,” Stone said on July 9, 2020, claiming that Democrats would try to steal the election. “If the electors show up at the electoral college, armed guards will throw them out.”

Stone reportedly imagined Trump exclaiming,“ ‘I’m the president. F— you,’” if Democrats won the presidential election.

“‘You’re not stealing Florida, you’re not stealing Ohio,'” he predicted Trump would say. “‘I’m challenging all of it, and the judges we’re going to are judges I appointed.’”

The Post labeled the documentary as “the most comprehensive account to date of Stone’s involvement in the former president’s effort to overturn the election and in the rallies in Washington that spilled over into violence on Jan. 6.”

According to the paper, Stone had “privately coordinated post-election protests with prominent figures,” adding that in January, “he communicated by text message with leaders of far-right groups that had been involved in the attack on the Capitol, the footage shows.”

The article also includes an image of Stone using a messaging app on Jan. 15, 2021, showing conversations with Enrique Tarrio, chairman of Proud Boys, Stewart Rhodes, founder of Oath Keepers, and Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole County tax collector who pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor.

Stone has, notably, refused to give testimony to the House committee that has been tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

While Stone initially condemned the Capitol riot while speaking to the film crew, calling it “really bad for the movement,” he also blamed the attack on the U.S. legislative process, for failing to give Americans a “fair, honest and transparent election.”

“On the eve of the 2020 election, however, he seemed to welcome the prospect of clashes with left-wing activists,” the Post reported. “In a recorded conversation, as an aide spoke of driving trucks into crowds of racial justice protesters, Stone said: ‘Once there’s no more election, there’s no reason why we can’t mix it up. These people are going to get what they’ve been asking for.’”

Stone declined the Post’s request for an interview, claiming in an email to the outlet that he had no involvement in the Capitol riot.

“Any claim, assertion or implication that I knew about, was involved in or condoned the illegal acts at the Capitol on Jan 6 is categorically false and there is no witness or document that proves otherwise,” he wrote.

Stone accused the Post of employing “a clever blend of ‘guilt by association,’ insinuations, half-truths, anonymous claims, falsehoods and out of context trick questions,” without citing any evidence. He also suggested that clips of him reviewed by the Post could be “deep fakes.”

Additional footage from that day shows Stone hurrying to leave the Willard hotel in Washington D.C. as Trump supporters attacked the Capitol.

“I really want to get out of here,” Stone told an aide, as they were filmed at the hotel by a Danish camera crew for a documentary on the veteran Republican operative. Stone said he feared prosecution by the incoming attorney general, Merrick Garland. https://t.co/Bfpm8fY6jE pic.twitter.com/FG7UG0dWLr — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 4, 2022

The filmmakers also captured Stone lobbying for Trump to enact the “Stone Plan” — which the Post explained is “a blanket presidential pardon to shield himself, Trump’s allies in Congress and ‘the America First movement’ from prosecution for trying to overturn the election.”

The “Stone Plan” also requested preemptive pardons for Republican Senators Ted Cruz (TX) and Josh Hawley (MO), and Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Jim Jordan (R-OH).

“But the plan, along with a bid by Stone to win pardons for other Trump backers including convicted mobsters, was ultimately thwarted by White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Stone said in several conversations that were filmed,” the Post reported.

Stone was captured telling Steven Brown, a friend of his who was in federal prison in Oregon for a fraud conviction at the time, that “Cipollone f—ed everybody.”

Video of Stone also shows the political consultant helping felons get requests for pardons from Trump before his term ended.

In one clip, Stone can be heard talking to a man representing someone named Henry, who said he was “willing to pay up to $100,000,” for a chance at a presidential pardon for his client.

“If I didn’t have a really good chance of getting this done, I wouldn’t take the money,” Stone told the attorney, claiming he had a meeting about the process that afternoon. “I’m going to have a little bit of input into the final list.”

Stone was reportedly enraged when his pardon plans failed, even railing against Trump by claiming he betrayed his friends, deserved to be impeached, and was the “greatest single mistake in American history.”

