Borat Viciously Satirizes QAnon in Bonkers Jimmy Kimmel Appearance

Sacha Baron Cohen alter-ego Borat Sagdiyev viciously lampooned the QAnon conspiracy theorists in an antic performance on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

On Monday night’s episode, host Jimmy Kimmel got way more than that for which he bargained when the comic actor — whose Borat sequel, the aptly-titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, hits home video this week on Amazon — sat down in character to ostensibly promote the release.

After several minutes of energetic prop comedy on the coronavirus, “Borat” told Kimmel “I do not feel comfortable starting this interview until I have done basic questionnaire,” and among the queries was a QAnon-themed chunk.

“As member of Hollywood elite, have you recently drunk any unpasteurized children’s blood?” he asked, to which Kimmel replied “Unpasteurized? No, I have not.”

“Really? Not in any pizza parlors recently?” a skeptical Borat quizzed, a reference to one of the group’s key beliefs.

“No, I have the pizza delivered to the house,” Kimmel replied.

The tomfoolery continued into a second segment, as Borat introduced Irina Nowak, in character as his screen daughter Sandra Jessica Parker Sagdiyev, who proceeded to coax Kimmel out of his pants.

President Donald Trump recently took heavy criticism — and also praise from his supporters — for refusing to denounce QAnon during a town hall event last week. A recent poll found that while most voters reject the group’s absurd conspiracy theory that “top Democrats are involved in elite child sex-trafficking rings,” a majority of Trump supporters believe the president is “working to dismantle” the non-existent cabal.

Watch the clip above via ABC.

