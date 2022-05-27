Border Patrol Agents Acted Unilaterally to Kill Uvalde Gunman After Local Cops Wouldn’t Act

An elite Customs and Border Protection unit killed a school shooter in Texas on Tuesday after agents became frustrated with inaction from local police, according to a report.

Nineteen children and two adults were murdered by an 18-year-old man at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Evidence has emerged throughout the week the city’s police department was derelict in its duty to end the massacre.

The Uvalde Police Department had 19 officers outside of a classroom door where the shooter was, yet they neglected to enter for about an hour.

They were waiting on a CPB BORTAC SWAT team, which had investigated a drug stash house near the border, Texas Monthly reported. After speaking with a border patrol official, the outlet noted,

The agents immediately responded, arriving at the school just before noon. Bortac (Border Patrol Tactical Unit) is CBP’s’s paramilitary force, an elite group of agents trained to exchange gunfire with cartels. Border Patrol agents not in the SWAT unit also rushed to the school, for more personal reasons: their own children were in the building. […] According to the CBP official, three Bortac agents engaged the shooter in gunfire — with one holding a shield — after entering Robb Elementary along with local and state law-enforcement officers. One Bortac agent was wounded, but not critically. The CBP official told Texas Monthly that it’s “unclear which bullet from which gun” struck the shooter and killed him.

Julia E. Ainsley with NBC News reported the elite squad did not coordinate with the Uvalde Police Department before the gunman was killed. Agents became frustrated at the department’s inaction, and acted unilaterally to take out the killer.

The suspect was killed after he was shot approximately 15 times. One of the BORTAC agents was injured when a bullet grazed his head.

