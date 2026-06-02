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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News star Sean Hannity that President Donald Trump “absolutely” would have been sent to prison if he had not won the 2024 election.

Blanche talked about the litany of legal problems Trump faced during an interview on Hannity’s Hang Out podcast on Tuesday.

Hannity brought up Trump was convicted on 34 felony charges in New York City before asking, “So is it an accurate statement to say he either wins in ’24, wins the White House — [and] it’s either the White House or the big house?”

“Yes! Oh yeah, absolutely,” Blanche answered.

“Don’t forget, he had a D.C. case breathing down his neck, he had the Florida case — which had been dismissed but they were appealing it — and then he had a judge in New York who there’s no scenario in which he wasn’t going to send President Trump to prison. He didn’t, after the president won.”

Blanche continued, “the consequences of 2024 for this country are priceless. But for him and his family, also priceless.”

Hannity followed that up by asking if there was a Justice Department probe into grand juries that targeted Trump; Blanche confirmed there is.

“This is all being investigated, and it’s whether or not a pattern of behavior has taken place to destroy this man — one man, one family, one organization,” Hannity said. “Is that fair?”

“Without a doubt,” Blanche said.

He said the investigation will have to prove there was a pattern of politically-motivated legal attacks against Trump, “but that’s not hard to do.”

Blanche’s appearance on Hannity’s podcast comes a week after DOJ launched an investigation into whether E. Jean Carroll perjured herself in her sexual assault civil suit against Trump. Carroll said in a 2022 deposition she did not receive help funding her case, but Linkedin co-founder and liberal donor Reid Hoffman said a year later he helped bankroll it.

Watch above.

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