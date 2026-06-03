Trump Drops Bonkers Rant on UFC Arena at White House: ‘Maybe We’ll Never Ever Take It Down!’

President Donald Trump dropped a bonkers rant on Tuesday about the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) arena that’s being built at the White House, floating the idea of making it permanent.

The Trump-backed “Freedom 250” organization has been in the news this week after its “Great American State Fair” concert series fell apart.

But they’re also putting on a UFC fight this month, for which a 5,000-capacity arena is being constructed on the South Lawn of the White House.

On Tuesday night, Trump posted a TikTok video in which he compared the arena to the Eiffel Tower — and floated leaving it up after the event:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Many don’t know that in Paris, France, the Eiffel Tower, 1889 it was built, it was supposed to be taken down immediately after the World’s Fair. And then they said, you know, we sort of like it, let’s leave it up a little bit longer. And then, they said let’s, leave it up longer and longer and longer. Well, they never took it down. And you know we’re building something in front of the White House that’s quite attractive to a lot of people. It’s going to have the big UFC fight on June 14th. And I’m looking at it and maybe we’ll never ever take it down!

The June 14 event — coincidentally Trump’s birthday as well as Flag Day — will feature a title unification fight between lightweights Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, plus six other fights:

Interim heavyweight championship: Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi Heavyweight: Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis Lightweight: Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus Featherweight: Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia

Trump has long associated himself with fighting entertainment sports, even appearing in pro wrestling matches and naming a WWE executive to his first cabinet.

Watch above via Donald Trump.

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