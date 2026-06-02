Secretary of State Marco Rubio absolutely lost it on a Democratic senator who accused him of being at a party with President Donald Trump as negotiations with Iran were taking place a half a world away.

The tense moment came as Rubio faced a grilling in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during a hearing about the State Department’s budget.

When it was Senator Jacky Rosen’s (D-NV) turn, she revealed she was “shocked” to learn Rubio was at a “party with President Trump in Miami” while Vice President JD Vance, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner attended the initial peace talks with Iran in Pakistan.

Indignant, Rubio shot back, “What party was I at? I was at a party?”

“It is publicly reported,” Rosen replied. “There are photos.”

Rubio called Rosen’s remarks “an absurd statement,” adding, “I was not at a party.”

In truth, Rubio was at a UFC fight alongside Trump and first daughter Ivanka Trump in Miami when the failed talks were taking place.

Read the exchange below:

SEN. JACKY ROSEN: With the remainder of my time I would like to remind the American people that as the secretary of state, your main duty as America’s chief diplomat, is to maintain our relations with foreign nations. This is why I was shocked to see that you were at a party with President Trump in Miami instead of accompanying Vice President Vance to Pakistan for negotiations- MARCO RUBIO: What party was I at? I was at a party? ROSEN: It is publicly reported, and there’s photos there. RUBIO: But what party? No, no, no. If you’re gonna say that, I’m gonna answer it. I’m going to answer that question. Because that’s an absurd statement. I was not at a party. ROSEN: As soon as I finish my paragraph, he can answer. RUBIO: If people are going to slander me, I’m gonna answer. ROSEN: Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, both of whom were never confirmed by this body to be America’s diplomats, accompanied the vice president to negotiations. Even Iran’s foreign minister was there. You were not. I just feel that’s embarrassing for us and embarrassing for you. So Mr. Secretary, Congress represents the American people. We have the power to confirm who represents America abroad. We confirmed you to be our secretary of state. We confirmed you to be in the negotiations that are happening. And it is just unthinkable to me that you are missing high-stakes negotiations or that you’re not involved. It is sad- CHAIRMAN JIM RISCH: Senator Rosen, your time is up. Secretary Rubio. RUBIO: You are 100% inaccurate and 100 percent wrong. Here’s why: No. 1, The vice president of the United States was there. And he wasn’t confirmed by the Senate. He was elected by the American people. He was present. Mr. Witkoff is the envoy for negotiations for peace deals. Mr. Kushner is a private citizen who serves as an adviser on thease functions. They were the team we sent to Pakistan. I was not at a party. Where I was, was next to the president. In the midst of these negotiations, I was in communications with them and in fact there is media reported on how multiple occasions I went into a back room and came back out and spoke to the president. I was constantly updating him. I spoke to Mr. Kushner, our negotiating team on at least six occasions including twice on a secure line. You don’t know what you are talking about. I know your staff wrote up this cute statement but it is not true and it is not real. I am the national security advisor. A high-stakes negotiations so I can immediately inform about events occurring halfway around the world. I was where I needed to be at that moment.

Watch above via C-SPAN3.

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