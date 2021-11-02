BREAKING: CDC Gives Final Approval to Covid-19 Vaccines for Kids Ages 5 to 11, Can Start as Early as Tomorrow

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has signed off on the vaccination recommendation for children ages 5-11 against covid-19, on Tuesday evening.

The earliest vaccine will begin to be administered to the youngest age group yet, as soon as Wednesday morning, as the covid-19 virus has infected around two million children across the nation.

In a statement, the CDC declared the expansion of “vaccine recommendations to about 28 million children in the United States in this age group,” continuing that this will allow, “providers to begin vaccinating them as soon as possible.”

“As a mom, I encourage parents with questions to talk to their pediatrician, school nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated,” Walensky added.

This final approval by Walensky came just hours after the CDC’s advisory panel unanimously agreed to recommend the vaccine for pediatric usage.

President Joe Biden and the White House have since released a statement expressing his support for the authorization, saying that “we have reached a turning point in our battle against COVID-19.”

“It will allow parents to end months of anxious worrying about their kids, and reduce the extent to which children spread the virus to others,” continued the statement. “It is a major step forward for our nation in our fight to defeat the virus.”

“Over the last several weeks, my Administration has been working hard to be prepared for this moment: we are ready to act.”

