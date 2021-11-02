BREAKING: Glenn Youngkin Projected to Win Virginia Gubernatorial Race

Republican Glenn Youngkin has won the Virginia gubernatorial race, according to projections by the Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman and Decision Desk HQ.

I've seen enough: Glenn Youngkin (R) defeats Terry McAuliffe (D) in the Virginia governor's race. #VAGOV — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 3, 2021

Democrat Terry McAuliffe was comfortably leading up until a few weeks ago, when the polls tightened up.

One of the biggest factors in the race was education after McAuliffe said at a September debate, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

Youngkin made serious gains in the final leg of the race. President Joe Biden campaigned with McAuliffe, and former President Donald Trump backed Youngkin, though he did not do a campaign event with the GOP candidate. He instead did a short tele-rally Monday night for Youngkin.

The last week of the race was particularly notable for a crazy stunt The Lincoln Project took credit for: putting people dressed as the Charlottesville white nationalists and holding tiki torches outside Youngkin’s campaign bus. The Lincoln Project was roundly condemned for the stunt.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com