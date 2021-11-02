BREAKING: Eric Adams Wins New York Mayoral Race, AP Projects

Brooklyn Borough president and former NYPD captain Eric Adams will be New York’s next mayor after easily defeating Republican Curtis Sliwa, per multiple news outlets.

Adams, 61, was expected to win handily in the heavily Democratic city. After voting in Brooklyn earlier in the day, a teary Adams declared, “Because I’m standing here, everyday New Yorkers are going to realize they deserve the right to stand in this city also.” He said his vote was a vote “for the little guy.”

Sliwa, 67, is perhaps best known for founding the Guardian Angels, a crime prevention organization comprised of unarmed civilians. Earlier in the day, he made the news by trying to bring his cat into the polling site to vote but was told he could not. Additionally, election workers asked him to remove his jacket, which had his name on it. The jacket apparently violated electioneering rules.

“Arrest me!” shouted Sliwa, who said, “They couldn’t have been more hostile.”

At one point a poll worker reportedly used an expletive when addressing Sliwa, whose arm was in a sling because he was hit by a taxi on Friday.

The final debate between the Adams and Sliwa was somewhat ugly. Sliwa accused Adams, whose actual place of residence became somewhat of a mystery this year, of not living in the city. “You live in Jersey, most people say,” said Sliwa. Adams responded by claiming Sliwa had hid money to avoid paying child support. The Republican called the charge “scurrilous.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com